Craig Hutchison Buys 55,514 Shares of Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG) Stock

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG) insider Craig Hutchison purchased 55,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$14,100.56 ($10,071.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Sports Entertainment Group alerts:

Sports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sports Entertainment Group Limited engages in broadcasting and publishing business in Australia. It operates through Media and Complementary Services segments. The company operates various radio stations, such as SEN 1116, SEN 1170, SEM 1629, Spirit 621AM, 2CH 1170AM, 1539AM Sydney, 1593AM Melbourne, and 90.7FM Darwin; provides SEN, an application that offers news and information about sports; SENTrack, an independent racing and greyhound radio racing service; and SEN Spirit, a sport and music show; and publishes AFL Record, a weekly match-day magazine content, and Lifestyle1 magazine.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.