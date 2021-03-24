Craig Hutchison Buys 55,514 Shares of Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG) Stock

Sports Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SEG) insider Craig Hutchison purchased 55,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$14,100.56 ($10,071.83).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Sports Entertainment Group Company Profile
