Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Sidoti

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Sidoti in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s current price.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.80.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $159.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.39. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,590,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

