Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Sells 43,026 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC cut its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,026 shares during the quarter. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN accounts for about 0.7% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned about 0.74% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DJP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 3,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,587. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63.

