Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Shares of XOP traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. 280,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,113,384. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.