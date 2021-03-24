Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $834,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,456. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $45.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $39.75.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

