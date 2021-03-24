Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $810,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,597 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,513,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,202,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,521,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,669,000 after purchasing an additional 513,443 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. 355,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,610,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

