Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,737,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,039 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,837,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,364 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 7,380.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,760,000 after buying an additional 2,876,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,249,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,855,000 after buying an additional 1,324,017 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MFC traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 100,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,933. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

