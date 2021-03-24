Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.5% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 26,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 187,393 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,148,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $57.02. The company had a trading volume of 258,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,216,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $235.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

