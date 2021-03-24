Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $260.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,232 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $427,873.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,652. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,118 shares of company stock worth $55,403,834. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Coupa Software by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coupa Software by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $230,243,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

