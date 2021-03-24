Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 1,226 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

COUP stock opened at $260.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.41. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.00 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

