Corporate Office Properties Trust to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $26.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 108,131 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,367,000 after purchasing an additional 573,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 748,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,466,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.