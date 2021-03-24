CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CTK stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. CooTek has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $185.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

