Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.38. Constellium shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 7,859 shares.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 2.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellium by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 68.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)
Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.