Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Gap Up to $15.82

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.82, but opened at $16.38. Constellium shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 7,859 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Constellium by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,847,000 after purchasing an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellium by 68.6% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,096 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

