Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $38,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

