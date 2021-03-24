Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Constellation Brands worth $183,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25,547.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 471,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,371,000 after purchasing an additional 470,067 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $63,585,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 615,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,846,000 after purchasing an additional 201,181 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 283,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,095,000 after purchasing an additional 178,548 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

