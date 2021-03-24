Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.76 and last traded at $12.76. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.

Conrad Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

