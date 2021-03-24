Comparing Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A -1.16% -1.08% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Sibanye Stillwater’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A -$8.75 million ($0.14) -121.43 Sibanye Stillwater $5.04 billion 2.52 $4.30 million $0.01 1,720.00

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold. Seabridge Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sibanye Stillwater, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Seabridge Gold and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold currently has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 282.35%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Stillwater.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Seabridge Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

