Comparing Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) & Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Modern Cinema Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Modern Cinema Group and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lundin Mining 1 10 6 0 2.29

Lundin Mining has a consensus target price of $11.41, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Lundin Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lundin Mining is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Profitability

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining 7.59% 5.00% 3.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Lundin Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining $1.89 billion 4.18 $167.26 million N/A N/A

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Modern Cinema Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Modern Cinema Group Company Profile

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden. It also holds 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

