Comparing Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) and Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesoblast has a beta of 3.71, suggesting that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dyadic International and Mesoblast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -539.34% -27.54% -26.33% Mesoblast -591.00% -18.69% -13.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dyadic International and Mesoblast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $1.68 million 91.12 -$8.31 million ($0.31) -17.97 Mesoblast $32.16 million 33.36 -$77.94 million ($0.74) -12.34

Dyadic International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mesoblast. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesoblast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dyadic International and Mesoblast, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mesoblast 1 3 2 0 2.17

Dyadic International currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.49%. Mesoblast has a consensus price target of $14.55, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Mesoblast.

Summary

Dyadic International beats Mesoblast on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins. It has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd., as well as with the Israel Institute for Biological Research; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; research collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH; research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt.; and nonexclusive research collaboration with WuXi Biologics. The company also has a collaboration with TurtleTree Scientific Pte. Ltd. to develop various recombinant protein growth factors. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease. It is also developing MPC-300-IV that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biologic refractory rheumatoid arthritis, diabetic kidney diseases, and type 2 diabetic nephropathy. It operates in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. Mesoblast Limited has strategic partnerships with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group to offer MPC-150-IM for heart failure and MPC-25-IC for heart attacks in China; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. for the treatment of wound healing in patients with epidermolysis bullosa; and GrÃ¼nenthal to develop and commercialize cell therapy for the treatment of chronic low back pain. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

