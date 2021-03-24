Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.89

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 356040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 67,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.