Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (SBS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of SBS opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.93. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

