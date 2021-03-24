Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 101.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after buying an additional 166,920 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after acquiring an additional 910,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,124,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

