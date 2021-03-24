Commercial Metals Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a report issued on Sunday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

NYSE:CMC opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,363 shares of company stock worth $4,124,116. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

