Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Columbia Property Trust worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,212,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,733,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Columbia Property Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXP shares. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

CXP opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

