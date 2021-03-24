Colony Group LLC Sells 7,307 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after acquiring an additional 653,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,956,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,617,000 after purchasing an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,542,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,367 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $76.30. 355,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,314,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

