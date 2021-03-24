Colony Group LLC Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 8,190,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.

