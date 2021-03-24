Colony Group LLC Buys 2,733 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $24,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 58,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the period. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,059,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $65.60 and a one year high of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

