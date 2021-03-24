Colony Group LLC Acquires 4,525 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.31. 1,025,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,684,447. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

