Colliers Securities Weighs in on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Monday, March 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE ALTG opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $366.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

