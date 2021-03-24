Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Jerry A. Schneider Sells 5,000 Shares

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CGNX opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.96. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,924,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 711,361 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,007,000 after purchasing an additional 693,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,058,000 after purchasing an additional 661,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

