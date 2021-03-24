CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CME stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.67. 34,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,141. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.67 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

