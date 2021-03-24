Clough Capital Partners L P Cuts Stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,718 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust during the third quarter valued at $251,000.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.37. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,816. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

