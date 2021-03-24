Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.88.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of -185.56 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $20.41 and a 12 month high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $2,441,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.