CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $913.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00015653 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,603,081 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

