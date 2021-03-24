Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.96. 4,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $72.03 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

