Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

Facebook stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.46. 338,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,880,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.48. The company has a market capitalization of $827.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $521,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,329,317 shares of company stock worth $354,528,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

