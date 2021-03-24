Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.00. The stock had a trading volume of 163,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,783. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.36 and its 200-day moving average is $223.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

