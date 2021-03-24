Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

UL traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.51. 73,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

