Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.27. 601,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,140,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

