Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 375,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,067,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.78 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

