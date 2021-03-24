Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $717,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 31,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $143,000. United Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 32.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in NIKE by 5.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,620,690. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $137.35. 153,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,958,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day moving average is $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group set a $183.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

