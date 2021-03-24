Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,067,572. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $258.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.