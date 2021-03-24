Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

