Clear Perspective Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,291,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,890,000 after buying an additional 50,178 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,978,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,569,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,224,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $21.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,074.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,540. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,079.81 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,070.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,777.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

