Civic (CVC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $212.10 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 32.8% against the dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $353.90 million and $212.10 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00023350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00048783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.70 or 0.00613261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00067458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

