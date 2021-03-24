Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 11,095 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $181,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $212,061.06.

On Friday, March 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 10,670 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,566.20.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 10,042 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $177,040.46.

On Monday, March 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 8,973 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $155,861.01.

On Thursday, February 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 23,262 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $450,584.94.

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. Civeo Co. has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $20.67. The company has a market cap of $214.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.02.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. New Generation Advisors LLC grew its position in Civeo by 22.6% during the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 4,563,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 840,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Civeo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the period.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

