Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.59

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and traded as high as $20.67. Citizens shares last traded at $20.04, with a volume of 4,986 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 5.70%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Citizens by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Citizens by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

