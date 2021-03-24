Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,758 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in CVR Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CVR Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 60,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CVR Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVI shares. Raymond James started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

