Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,921 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $146,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

