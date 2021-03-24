Citigroup Inc. Purchases 45,291 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 270.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,055 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 45,291 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCF opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

